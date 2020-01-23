Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harworth Group (HWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harworth Group (LON: HWG) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/17/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/3/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/26/2019 – Harworth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HWG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 90,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The firm has a market cap of $481.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harworth Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.50 ($1.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.50.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

