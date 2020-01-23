Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS: SPMYY):

1/17/2020 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

1/16/2020 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/8/2020 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2020 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2019 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2019 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2019 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

