Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Urogen Pharma (URGN)

1/16/2020 – Urogen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

1/16/2020 – Urogen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/13/2020 – Urogen Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Urogen Pharma is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Urogen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Urogen Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

