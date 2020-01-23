Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/14/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

1/7/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/30/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

12/4/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PTLA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 17,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,922. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

