Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spire (SR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2020 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Spire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

1/14/2020 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Spire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Spire is now covered by analysts at FIX. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Spire had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE SR opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 39.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Spire by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

