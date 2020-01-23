Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crew Energy (CR)

Crew Energy (TSE: CR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Crew Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.95. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Crew Energy was given a new C$0.90 price target on by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

1/14/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

1/14/2020 – Crew Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

