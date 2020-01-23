Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gogo (GOGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO):

1/18/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,798. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gogo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

