Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tristate Capital (TSC)

1/23/2020 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

1/9/2020 – Tristate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

