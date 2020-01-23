Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $103.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.