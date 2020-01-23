Wells Fargo & Co Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $803.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.74.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $879.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $518.66 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.