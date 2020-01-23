Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

WEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 140,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wendys by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

