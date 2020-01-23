WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.