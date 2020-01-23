Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 24,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,339. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

