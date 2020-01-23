Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after buying an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after buying an additional 2,367,644 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,170,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

