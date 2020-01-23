Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.18.

MCO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

