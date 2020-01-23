Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 402,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

