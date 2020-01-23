Western Digital (WDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

