Westrock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Westrock to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

