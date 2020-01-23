WeTrust Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $370.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

