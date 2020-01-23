WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

WEX stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 146.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

