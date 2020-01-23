WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

NYSE WEX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $222.39. 322,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 107.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

