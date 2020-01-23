Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 728.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

