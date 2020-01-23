WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Bittrex and LBank. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $66,071.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, LBank, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

