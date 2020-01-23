WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIMHY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank cut WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

WIMHY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

