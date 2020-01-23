Williams Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

