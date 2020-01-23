Wintrust Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

