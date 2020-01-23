Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €184.89 ($214.99).

WDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ETR WDI opened at €129.15 ($150.17) on Thursday. Wirecard has a one year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a one year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €112.21 and a 200 day moving average of €131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

