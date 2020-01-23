WIZBL (WBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,134.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last week, WIZBL has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $187,134.00 and $8,337.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

