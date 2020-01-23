Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.88. 157,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,107. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $60.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

