Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 662,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,797,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

