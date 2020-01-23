Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $75.41. 246,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.