Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 2.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,543,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,115,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. 253,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

