Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.97. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,321. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $163.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

