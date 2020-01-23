WOLLO (WLO) Market Cap Achieves $188,432.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOLLO has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. WOLLO has a total market cap of $188,432.00 and approximately $725.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOLLO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO Token Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOLLO’s official website is pigzbe.com.

Buying and Selling WOLLO

WOLLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Bitfinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

