Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOR. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,073,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

