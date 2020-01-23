WP Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in AbbVie by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

