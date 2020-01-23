WP Advisors LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 5.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $220.50 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

