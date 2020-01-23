Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $8,402.31 or 1.00284265 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $47,720.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052725 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00074243 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000823 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034817 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 624 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

