WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

