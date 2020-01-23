Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.43. 147,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,087. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

