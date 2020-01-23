X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Head-To-Head Review

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -361.66% -59.82% -44.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 34.02 -$43.02 million N/A N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 37.19 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -13.99

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.59%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $28.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

