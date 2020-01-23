Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after acquiring an additional 608,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.38. 53,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

