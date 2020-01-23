Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.