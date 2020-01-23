XDNA Hits Market Cap of $126,552.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, XDNA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $126,552.00 and approximately $854.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 225.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,855,732 coins and its circulating supply is 4,824,928 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

