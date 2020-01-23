XEL (XEL) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a market capitalization of $457,425.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XEL has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000892 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.