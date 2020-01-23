Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post $277.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.40 million and the highest is $284.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $275.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 206,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

