Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $33.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $450.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.