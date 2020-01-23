Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Xerox has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

