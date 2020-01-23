XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, XGOX has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $15,540.00 and $27.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073817 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,492.00 or 1.00949844 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038821 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.