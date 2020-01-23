XinFin Network Hits Market Cap of $4.02 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $273,547.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.02800019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, COSS and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.